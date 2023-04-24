Akal Academy, Chunni Kalan

Students and staff celebrated ‘Khalsa Sajna Diwas’ and Baisakhi with zeal. The celebration began with recitation of shabad. Bhupinder Kaur delivered a speech explaining the significance of the day. Principal Sandeep Kaur extended her good wishes asked students to follow the footsteps of Guru Gobind Singh. The celebration concluded with the pauries of Anand Sahib and ardas. Karah prashad was distributed among students and staff.
