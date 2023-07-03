Akal Academy, Chunni Kalan

To mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, staff, parents and students of the academy collaborated in a pledge activity wherein a handprint campaign was conducted involving each participant placing handprints on a plain sheet along with a selfie picture which was uploaded on a prescribed link. The activity symbolised their commitment to a drug-free life and their support for the cause. The activity was promoted by president of the Kalgidhar Trust Dr Davinder Singh, which has been the world’s largest ‘Online Colourful Handprint Impression Campaign to combat Drug Abuse’. Principal Sandeep Kaur earlier told each participant that the activity has been an annual feature of the school in their effort to save the youth of Punjab from the curse.
