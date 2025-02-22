Akal Academy, Holi, Barara

The academy celebrated Grandparents Day, honouring the special bond between grandparents and their grandchildren. The event began with a warm welcome address by Principal Jasmeet Kaur, who emphasised the importance of grandparents in our lives. Students then took to the stage, showcasing their talents through songs, dances, and act that shows the importance, love and wisdom of grandparents. One of the highlights of the event was a special “Grandparents’ Interview” session. The school also organised various activities, such as a photo booth, coin, pyramid by disposals, music puppet, etc, and a special grandparents’ felicitation ceremony. The event concluded with a vote of thanks and a delicious brunch where students and their grandparents shared quality time together.