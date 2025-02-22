DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Akal Academy, Holi, Barara

Akal Academy, Holi, Barara

The academy celebrated Grandparents Day, honouring the special bond between grandparents and their grandchildren. The event began with a warm welcome address by Principal Jasmeet Kaur, who emphasised the importance of grandparents in our lives. Students then took to the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The academy celebrated Grandparents Day, honouring the special bond between grandparents and their grandchildren. The event began with a warm welcome address by Principal Jasmeet Kaur, who emphasised the importance of grandparents in our lives. Students then took to the stage, showcasing their talents through songs, dances, and act that shows the importance, love and wisdom of grandparents. One of the highlights of the event was a special “Grandparents’ Interview” session. The school also organised various activities, such as a photo booth, coin, pyramid by disposals, music puppet, etc, and a special grandparents’ felicitation ceremony. The event concluded with a vote of thanks and a delicious brunch where students and their grandparents shared quality time together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper