Akal Academy, Holi Barara, students win prizes in speech, quiz competitions

Students of the academy participated in various competitions held at DAV Public School on the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, and showcased their exceptional talents. In the speech competition, Harsimrat Kaur, a student of Class IX, secured the first prize. In the quiz competition, Harjas Kaur, Ekmanurpreet Kaur, and Ayush gave an outstanding performance and were awarded the consolation prize. Principal Jasmeet Kau, congratulated the winning students and encouraged all students to keep participating in such platforms, enhance their skills, and strive to reach great heights in life.