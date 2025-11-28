Akal Academy observes Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Akal Academy, Holi Barara, recently observed the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Guru of Sikhism, with great fervour and devotion. The event kicked off with a Sukhmani Sahib Path, recited by students and staff, followed by the reading of Salok Mahalla 9, which emphasised Guru Sahib's teachings of humility, courage and spiritual wisdom. The school's music department treated everyone to a soulful Shabad Kirtan session, while a Gurmat Prashan-Uttari Competition (Gurmat quiz) encouraged students to learn more about Sikh history and Guru Tegh Bahadur's life and teachings. The Principal's address highlighted Guru's supreme sacrifice and inspired students to incorporate his values into their daily lives. Guru's legacy embodies courage, compassion and the fight for justice and human rights.

