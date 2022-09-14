The students participated in the 'Khedo Punjab Mela' organised at Nabha by the government of Punjab. In the event, many other schools of the block also participated. Students of Akal Academy, Ranno, bagged silver and bronze medal in athletics. Principal Kushma Bhardwaj congratulated coach Jaspreet Singh and the participants.
