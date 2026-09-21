Akal Academy students excel in Gurbani Kanth Mukabla

A Gurbani Kanth Mukabla and Dastar Competition was organised at Barara, with students from different schools participating enthusiastically and showcasing their talent, confidence and dedication to Sikh values and heritage. Students of Akal Academy Holi Barara performed exceptionally well, bringing laurels to the academy. In the Dastar Competition, Gurjot secured first position, while Sabmeet secured second position. In the Gurbani Kanth Mukabla, Ravneet Kaur, Harkirat, Harleen and Param Singh secured first position.

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