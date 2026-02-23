‘Akhand path’ organised

An ‘akhand path’ was organised at Sacred Souls’ School, Gharuan seeking the divine blessings of the Almighty for a successful and blessed year ahead for all students and staff members. The continuous recitation of the holy scriptures commenced on February 14 in a serene and devotional atmosphere. Students of all classes actively participated in the ‘kirtan’, filling the campus with spiritual fervour and positivity. The ‘bhog’ ceremony was held on February 16, marking the culmination of the ‘akhand path’. Thereafter, ‘langar’ was served to all students, staff members, and attendees, promoting the values of equality, humility, and togetherness.

