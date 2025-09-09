Akshay Urja Diwas celebrated

Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, celebrated Akshay Urja Diwas to spread awareness about renewable energy sources and their significance in building a sustainable future. The event was conducted by the Science-Porium Club of the school and funded by the Department of Science & Technology & Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. Students of classes VII and VIII enthusiastically participated in a slogan-writing competition, showcasing their creativity and concern for the environment. Harnoor of Class VIII-A secured the first position, followed by Khushi Mittal of Class VIII-B in the second position and Gurnamanpreet Kaur of Class VIII-A in the third position. Principal Shama Kukkal appreciated the efforts of the participants and motivated them to remain committed towards building a sustainable and green future. Such initiatives not only ignite young minds but also instil in them a sense of responsibility and sustainability for a better tomorrow.

