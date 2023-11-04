AKSIP- 65 Smart School, Mohali

School toddlers showcased their creativity in the inter-branch clay modelling competition. Agampreet bagged the second position in the scenic nature’s clay modelling category and Vihaan Gautam bagged the third position in fruits and vegetables clay modelling category. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated the winners.
