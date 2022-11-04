AKSIPS-123 Smart School , Greater Mohali

The school has been awarded A+ Grade for the category 'Best School' in 'Innovative Teaching Practices' during the prestigious FAP National Awards -2022. Principal Anjali Singh received the trophy and certificate during grand function organised by the Federation of Private Schools and Association of Punjab. Director Jasdeep Kalra congratulated the staff for their dedication in educating the young students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann
Take responsibility for the problem
Supreme Court to take up stubble-burning issue on November 10
AQI level in the national capital reaches alarming stage
Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman
Highlights negligence on part of the Punjab govt
Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today
The candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitte...