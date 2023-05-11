AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Greater Mohali

The school celebrated Mother's Day and a special screening of movie 'The Elephant Whisperers' was held for students from classes III to V. The movie won the Academy Award for the best documentary short film at the 95th awards, making it the first Indian film to win an award at the Oscars. The students were enthralled by the movie and were thoroughly entertained by it. They expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the school Principal, Anjali Singh, for screening the movie and giving them a fun-filled day.