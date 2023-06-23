AKSIPS 123 Smart School, Greater Mohali

The school organised an online event that focused on the significance of yoga and its benefits. The event aimed to educate and empower the students and parents with the knowledge of different breathing techniques to enhance concentration, reduce stress and promote the overall well-being. The school's dedicated team of yoga instructors and experts curated a series of interactive sessions to guide the participants through various exercises. The sessions were tailored to suit the needs of students of all age groups. The event served as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.