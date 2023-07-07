AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Greater Mohali

Saarik, a student of Class III B, bagged a gold medal and certificate in the Taekwondo International Championship held in Bangkok. Saarik had been working hard to get this dream come true for the last three years and he nailed it. The school wishes him good luck for future.
