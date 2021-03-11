AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

To stimulate the young minds, an exhibition was conducted wherein students of Class IX participated enthusiastically and created vibrant models depicting the nuclear and aeronautical power possessed by our nation. Multiple pros and cons of new technology were explained by the students. Productive information on current scenario of nuclear power was shared by Principal Anjali Singh. She motivated the students to take up a career in science.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain
A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana wi...
Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81
The former president of the Akali Dal dies of prolonged illn...
Unknown calls soon to end on mobile; govt setting its own 'Truecaller': Report
Trai to moot mechanism for Know Your Customer-based caller n...
Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail
Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lend support to ex-PCC chie...