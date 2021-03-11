AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

An investiture ceremony was held wherein the newly elected members of the student council for the academic year 2022-23 took the pledge to uphold the school motto ‘Education is Life’ in high regard and esteem. Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra, Administrator Sidhant Kalra and Principal Anjali Singh graced the occasion. Badges were pinned to the newly elected prefects as a mark of honour. All members of the council took the oath to work hard and take the school to new heights. Jasdeep Kalra congratulated the council members and urged them to exhibit utmost sincerity and dedication in performing their duties.
