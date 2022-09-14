AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

"Education is the movement from darkness to light." "Education is also the passport to the future." These slogans became the hallmark of the Literacy Awareness Rally taken out by the students of AKSIPS-123 Smart School in the view of the International Literacy Day. “It is necessary for every citizen to be literate and we all have the responsibility of literacy,” said Principal Anjali Singh, while instructing the rally team. The students carried placards with messages highlighting the theme of the event. The initiative was organised to raise awareness on the importance of education and how education can bring about a change in the lives of people. The school chose the busy market nearby to spread the word. Some stationary items were also offered to the needy.