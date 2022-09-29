AKSIPS -123 Smart School , Kharar

"Hum hai hybrid" awareness campaign on Self charging Hybrid electric Vehicle Technology was curated by Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) at the school. Students of classes IX and X attended this workshop enthusiastically and learnt about the green mobility in order to foster a faster shift towards 'mass electrification' by instilling the sense of responsibility towards environment among these future road users. The key goal of this campaign was to create awareness in the young minds about reduction of carbon emissions and lowering the fossil fuels dependency.