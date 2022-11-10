AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

The school organised a trip to Jungle Land Adventure Camp for students of Class III to V. The trip was all about the holistic growth of the younger ones and they were the active participants of the activities held in the green surroundings of Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. The young students kept intact their sports spirit while performing through the obstacles of the camp. It was rather inspiring to see them perform with great agility.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough
Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...
Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...
T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat
England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...
India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official
Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...