AKSIPS-123, Smart School, Kharar

A special assembly was organised at the school on Gurpurb on November 7. The assembly was conducted by Shakespeare House. Poems were recited by Gurneet and Harnoor, ‘sakhis’ by Rubal and ‘vyakhya’ by Harman and Sehaj. An inter-house shabad gayan competition was held. Principal Anjali Singh spoke about the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and asked students to follow the path shown by him on the lines of ‘Vand chhako, kirat karo, naam japo’.