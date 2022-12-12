AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

Theatrical spectacle Dastak- A Realisation, of the AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Greater Mohali, came alive with vigour and enthusiasm at the annual function. The event was marked with awe-inspiring grandeur filled with some nail-biting moments by 250 students, who had put their heart and soul into this event. The occasion was graced by Kharar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi as the chief guest. The event commenced by the customary lamp lighting followed by immaculate angel dance performance and the blessings of Lord Ganesha. An audience comprising nearly 600 parents and grandparents were left spell-bounded by the theatre production showcasing the maturity of the performing art and creative art departments of the school. Principal Anjali Singh presented the school report briefing the laurels brought by the students in academics, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities during the academic year. Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra and Administrator Sidhant Kalra congratulated the staff and students for the spectacular show. The programme culminated by singing the National Anthem.
