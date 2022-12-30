AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

Love is the key to peace among all human beings and Christmas is an occasion to give happiness to others. Students of the school paid a visit to Prabh Aasra, Kurali, SAS Nagar and donated warm clothes, blankets and packed food items to the needy to spread the light of kindness, love and care. They interacted with mentally & physically challenged people. This visit was organised under the guidance of Principal Anjali Singh. The endeavour was aimed at sensitising the students about the needs of homeless and destitute people and to inculcate ethical values in them.