AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

The school bid a farewell to the outgoing Class X batch, during which students of Class IX put forth a mix of dance performances, songs, games and music in the auditorium. Head Boy Paramvir Singh and Head Girl Jasmeen Kaur shared their journey in the school. Executive Director of AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools Jasdeep Kalra and others awarded the title of Miss AKSIPS-123 to Avni Kanwar and Master AKSIPS-123 to Aditya Rawat. Jasmeen Kaur got the Best Smile title, Yashpal got the Best Personality title and Aarya Rajoriya got the title Lucky One. Principal Anjali Singh appreciated students' efforts. She wished them luck for future. Thereafter, students danced to their heart's content and lunch was served.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...