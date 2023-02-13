AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

The school bid a farewell to the outgoing Class X batch, during which students of Class IX put forth a mix of dance performances, songs, games and music in the auditorium. Head Boy Paramvir Singh and Head Girl Jasmeen Kaur shared their journey in the school. Executive Director of AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools Jasdeep Kalra and others awarded the title of Miss AKSIPS-123 to Avni Kanwar and Master AKSIPS-123 to Aditya Rawat. Jasmeen Kaur got the Best Smile title, Yashpal got the Best Personality title and Aarya Rajoriya got the title Lucky One. Principal Anjali Singh appreciated students' efforts. She wished them luck for future. Thereafter, students danced to their heart's content and lunch was served.