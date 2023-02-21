AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

The school organised its annual sports meet. Students displayed dedication and teamwork on the ground during races like lemon and spoon race, frog race, bottle filling race, etc. Principal Anjali Singh said, "Every student who participated in the camp was a winner." She added, "The school has always promised all-round development of its students and the camp assures longevity of students' will and perseverance." The meet was organised for students of Classes III to V. The 'Race-O-Mania' not only created an atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie but also ignited the hidden competitive spirit among the students. Besides, they also learned a valuable lessons in discipline, coordination, team spirit, and sportsmanship. The winners of different events were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.