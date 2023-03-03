AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

To commemorate the invention of the Raman Effect by veteran Indian physicist Sir CV Raman, National Science Day was celebrated at the school. An inter-house science quiz was conducted for students of classes VI to VIII. There was a selection round followed by a final round. The rounds included questions from physics, chemistry, biology, latest innovations, scientists and audio-visuals. Einstein House bagged the first position, while Tagore House and Iqbal House secured the second and third positions, respectively. Principal of the school Anjali Singh congratulated the winners and appreciated student's knowledge and understanding of concepts.
