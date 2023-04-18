AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

Students of AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Greater Mohali, celebrated Baisakhi. A special assembly was conducted by Tagore House members to welcome the harvest season. The students highlighted the religious and cultural significance of the festival in a speech. Many poems were recited. Students also staged a play, "Saga Jallianwala Bagh", to recall the massacre at the Jallianwala Bagh at Amritsar in 1919. On the onset of the Sikh new year and the founding of the Khalsa Panth, the students performed the Bhangra, which depicted the real life of farmers in Punjab. 'Panj Pyaras' recalled the contribution of the 10th Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh. The motive behind the celebration was to apprise the students of the rich culture and heritage of Punjab. Two students who bagged gold medal at the Open-Chess Tournament were also felicitated by the Principal during the function. The Principal, Anjali Singh, conveyed her best wishes to all.