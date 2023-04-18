AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

Students of AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Greater Mohali, celebrated Baisakhi. A special assembly was conducted by Tagore House members to welcome the harvest season. The students highlighted the religious and cultural significance of the festival in a speech. Many poems were recited. Students also staged a play, "Saga Jallianwala Bagh", to recall the massacre at the Jallianwala Bagh at Amritsar in 1919. On the onset of the Sikh new year and the founding of the Khalsa Panth, the students performed the Bhangra, which depicted the real life of farmers in Punjab. 'Panj Pyaras' recalled the contribution of the 10th Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh. The motive behind the celebration was to apprise the students of the rich culture and heritage of Punjab. Two students who bagged gold medal at the Open-Chess Tournament were also felicitated by the Principal during the function. The Principal, Anjali Singh, conveyed her best wishes to all.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case
Congress leader to challenge order in High Court
What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?
Is the court’s rejection of his application a blessing or a ...
Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London
Kirandeep arrived at the airport at around 11.30 am, her fli...
Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage
The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announces i...