AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

A workshop on ‘How to grow as a team and be positioned for long-term success’ was conducted by counsellor Akashdeep. Teachers were made familiar with PMR (physical, mental and social) relationships among the team that could lead to all round development of a child, build resilience and non-judgemental approach. Principal Anjali Singh motivated the staff to work as a team with cooperation and coordination.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swollen Yamuna recedes slowly, concerns remain amid rain forecast
The situation could worsen if weather predictions of more ra...
Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted
Surinder Pal Singh--alias Billa--the gang member was under t...
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...