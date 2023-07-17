AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

The school celebrated Van Mahotsav with enthusiasm. A special morning assembly was conducted where a street play was performed by students for preserving forest. A plantation drive was conducted where the students participated in planting Gulmohar trees, along with other species known for their medicinal properties. This initiative not only focused on beautifying the school premises but also fostered a deeper connection with nature and a sense of responsibility towards the planet. Under the guidance of Principal Anjali Singh and teachers and staff, the students actively participated in the plantation drive. The activities like recycling of paper and making a cloth bag to make the Earth plastic-bag free were also conducted.
