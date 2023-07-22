AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

In a world where road accidents claim numerous lives each day, it becomes imperative to educate young minds about traffic rules and instil a sense of responsibility towards road safety. With this goal in mind, the school organised a workshop on traffic rules by Traffic Police (Mohali) in charge Janak Raj. The workshop aimed to equip students with essential knowledge and skills to become responsible and cautious road users. Students were introduced to the basic principles of traffic rules, such as following traffic signals, respecting pedestrians, maintaining speed limits, and using safety gear. By fostering awareness and understanding of traffic rules, the school seeks to create a generation that values and practices safe road behaviour.

#Kharar #Mohali