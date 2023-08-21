AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

Independence Day function at the school started with the flag-hoisting ceremony. A special assembly was conducted by Iqbal House in which students gave various performances like speeches, dance, singing and poem recitations. An inter-house patriotic song competition was conducted for students of Class IV in which students of Iqbal House stood first, followed by Einstein, Shakespeare and Tagore house, respectively. The program culminated with wisdom words from Principal Anjali Singh where she enlightened everyone with the importance of being united. At the end refreshment was distributed to the students.

#Kharar