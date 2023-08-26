AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

The school celebrated its Founder’s Day. The celebration commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp. The solemn moment paid homage to the visionary founder Ajit Karam Singh, whose ideals continue to inspire and shape the institution’s values. There were folk songs and dance performances. Students from various classes showcased their talents, presenting vibrant cultural expressions. One of the highlights of the celebration was the prize distribution ceremony. This ceremony was the culmination of a week-long series of competitions held as part of the Founder’s Week. Students had enthusiastically participated in a range of events and competitions, which included fun races, art and poster making, tattoo making, pot decoration, dances and songs.

