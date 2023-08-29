AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

Santosh of the school has been awarded with the “Best Teacher Award” at the award ceremony hosted by the Bharti Vikas Parishad. Her innovative teaching methods and unwavering dedication have left an indelible mark on her students’ lives. In session 2023-24, the “Best Student Award” goes to Parneet Kaur. Her academic excellence, leadership, and positive influence have made her an inspiration to her peers. Jasmine kaur and Paramvir Singh have been recognised for their outstanding performance as the toppers of the school in the secondary examination for session 2022-23.
