AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

Children in the dresses of Lord Krishna and Radha turned the campus into Vrindavan. The presentation depicted the varied images of life from birth to manhood transporting one to the world of splendour, colour, myth and legend. It was a beautiful presentation with joyous melody and twirling dancers. The aura of divinity graced the celebration with well-decorated jhoola. An awareness on Janmashtami, the mythological stories on Krishna, Radha, Kans — through dances, songs and narrations — were presented. Principal Anjali Singh, while addressing the kids, spoke about the importance of the day and various aspects of Krishna’s life.

