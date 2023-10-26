AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

Damanvir Singh, a student of Class IX B of the school, clinched the gold medal in the individual category and bronze in the group category at the prestigious Gatka Championship organised by the National Gatka Association of India at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. His exceptional talent and unwavering dedication have brought glory to the school. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director of the AKSIPS Group of Smart School, congratulated Damanvir Singh for his remarkable achievement.
