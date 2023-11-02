AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

Student members of Tagore House held a special assembly on Dasehra to teach and learn the significance of the festival as an occasion to mark the triumph of good over evil. The assembly began with an introduction followed by a poem and a hymn on Dasehra. The Ramleela performed by the students was the highlight of the show. Children came dressed up as different characters from the Ramayana and enacted their roles amazingly which left the audience mesmerised and enthralled. Thereafter, the school choir presented a song. The celebration ended with a dance performance showing how Mahishasura was overpowered by Goddess Durga. There was also enthusiasm regarding Ravan Dahan (burning of Ravana). The effigy of ten-headed demon king Ravana went up in flames marking the triumph of good over evil.
