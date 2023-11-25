AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

To address the critical issue of substance abuse and contribute to a healthier society, Brahmakumaris conducted an insightful workshop on “Nasha Mukt Bharat” at the school. Participants had the opportunity to delve into the psychological and societal aspects of addiction, gaining insights into the root causes and potential solutions. Brahmakumaris’ facilitators shared their wisdom on holistic living and provided practical tools to promote well-being of an individual.

