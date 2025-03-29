AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

The school hosted the inauguration ceremony for the kindergarten wing. The event commenced on a spiritual note with ‘Sukhmani Sahib paath’, seeking blessings for a bright and prosperous journey ahead. This was followed by the ribbon-cutting ceremony and lighting of the lamp, symbolising the dawn of new beginnings. The event concluded with an inspiring address by the dignitaries, who motivated and encouraged the school’s dedicated staff to continue shaping young minds with passion and commitment.