AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

The school announces exceptional 100 per cent result in the Class X CBSE examinations. Parneet Kaur secured the first position with 96.4 per cent, while Aastha Sharma achieved the second position with 92.6 per cent and Simar Samra stood third with 92 per cent. Their outstanding performances are a testament to their hard work and determination, as well as the high standard of education provided by the school. "We are immensely proud of Parneet Kaur, Aastha Sharma and Simar Samra for their exemplary achievements," said Principal Anjali Singh. "Their success reflects not only their individual efforts but also the collective dedication of our school community." Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra and the school management extended congratulations to all students, their parents, and the faculty whose support and guidance have contributed to this remarkable achievement.

