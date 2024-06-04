AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

The school hosted an enriching workshop on the National Education Policy (NEP) and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023, led by Sukanya Sharmma, who holds a Master’s degree in child psychology. Dedicated teachers from various branches gathered together for the insightful session. Sharmma’s expertise and engaging presentation shed light on the transformative changes and opportunities within the new education policy, emphasising the importance of holistic and inclusive education for young minds. The workshop provided valuable strategies and practical approaches to implementing these new standards, ensuring educators are well-equipped to foster an innovative and supportive learning environment.
