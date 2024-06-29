AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

On the 10th International Day for Yoga, a special online session was conducted collectively by the Yoga Club and Sports Department of the school. The session was a harmonious blend of knowledge and practice, aimed at promoting the benefits of yoga among the participants. The session commenced with a brief introduction about Patanjali Yoga Sutras by Akash, followed by sukshama vyayama. The insightful talk provided a deeper understanding of the philosophical underpinnings of yoga and set the tone for the practical session that followed. Following the introduction, Rahul and Shivani led the participants through a series of asanas. The asanas were a mix of standing and sitting positions, carefully chosen to cater to the diverse group of participants. Some of the asanas performed included tadasana, vrikshasana, padmasana, sukhasana, suryanamaskara. The session concluded with a round of pranayama and dhyana (meditation).

