AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar, pays homage to Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated at the school. The event brought together students, teachers and staff in a spirit of unity and devotion as they paid homage to Lord Ganesha. A series of cultural performances showcased the rich diversity of talents among the students of Class IV and Class V. The programme included classical dances, devotional songs and recitations related to Lord Ganesha. The highlight of the celebration was the melodious rendition of the Ganesh Aarti. Prasad was distributed to all attendees.

#Kharar