AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar, wins classical shabad gayan contest

Students from the school secured the first position in the junior category at the classical shabad gayan competition held at Gyan Jyoti School. The event witnessed spirited performances from various schools, but the AKSIPS students stood out with their exceptional rendition. The talented young performers not only clinched the coveted trophy but also bagged gold medals for their outstanding performances. Each member of the winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 500.

