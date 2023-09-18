AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Chandigarh

The Pre-Nursery Pears of the school celebrated Grandparents’ Day to honour the grandparents. The function started with welcoming the grandparents, followed by sizzling dance performances and melodious song sung by the young learners. Thereafter various games and ‘ankatshari’ rounds were conducted for the grandparents and they participated with great spirit. The winner grandparents were presented with gifts by Branch Head Sekhon. She addressed the gathering and thanked all the grandparents for being such a wonderful audience.