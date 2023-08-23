AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Greater Mohali

The school celebrated Independence Day. The theme of the event was “Unknown heroines of India”. The school was decked up with Tricolours, balloons and flags. The national flag was hoisted and all in unison sang the national anthem. A cultural programme was also held in the school where students of all primary classes participated. The highlight of the programme was the performance of students in various forms which included play, speech, patriotic song, dance and patriotic poems. The school choir enthralled the audience with the patriotic songs they sang. The highlight of the programme was the students dressed up as freedom fighters and the enactment of the Indian freedom struggle by the students of the primary section. In the end, a pledge was taken by students and teachers. Branch Head Jagjit Sekhon, explained to the students about the supreme sacrifices of the great martyrs who gave their lives for the sake of freedom.
