AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Greater Mohali

The investiture ceremony for the academic session 2024-25 was held on the school premises. The event was presided over by Associate Director (Admn) Sidhant Kalra, Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh, Branch Head Jagjit Sekhon and Headmistress Anupam Ahuja. The newly appointed student leaders were adorned with badges and sashes. The students were selected on the basis of their class performance, participation in school events, individual efforts, initiatives and behaviour. Head Girl Shagun Katna, Head Boy Reyansh Sharma, House Captains Avitaaz Singh, Mehram Kaur, Maheer Dutt and Jasmine Chaudhry took pledge to abide by the rules and regulations of the school and take up their responsibilities with sincerity, honesty and commitment. Branch Head Jagjit Sekhon congratulated the students and motivated them to shoulder their duties with an exemplary conduct.

