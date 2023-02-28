AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

The pre-primary wing of the school celebrated Sports Day. The day began with the ribbon-cutting and torch-lighting ceremony by Principal Sekhon and followed by pinning of badges. Various fun races were organised for playway, pre-nursery, nursery and KG classes and students showed their athletic spirit. Cycle race, ball between the legs, crawling race, refill the bucket race, banana race, sack race, hurdle race and many other fun races were organised for the young learners. Students enjoyed and participated enthusiastically. The cheerleaders cheered the gathering. Teachers also participated in races. They proved that age is no bar for running and winning on the tracks. A medical aid corner was also set up. Refreshment was served to all participants. The day ended with awarding medals to the winners. Principal Sekhon appreciated the efforts of the teachers and asked the students to spend less time playing indoors or on mobile phones, and laid emphasis on playing outdoors to keep themselves healthy and fit.
