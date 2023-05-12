AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

An investiture ceremony was held on the school premises. The event was presided over by AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra. The selected students were conferred badges and sashes by Executive Director of the AKSIPS group. The Prefect Council Members were administered an oath. Students pledged to faithfully work for the school and fulfill their responsibility to the best of their ability. Branch Head Sekhon advised them to be role models and lead by example. The function concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.
