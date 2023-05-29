AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

The school organised 'Chabeel' to commemorate the Shaheedi Diwas of fifth Sikh Guru, Guru Arjun Dev. Parents, students and the local public was served chilled glass of Chabeel which gave them relief from the scorching heat. Branch Head Jagjit Sekhon appreciated the efforts of the staff and students. She also said that such events are important for the students to know about the culture and heritage of India.
