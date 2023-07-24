AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

Every game and every activity play a major role in a child’s development. The little students of pre-nursery (pears) did a wonderful activity making track with clay and blow the ball. The game develops muscles in mouth, necessary for clear speech and hand and eye coordination. Kids enjoyed the activity as it also improved their concentration. A blow and catch of the ball was also done which children enjoyed a lot.
