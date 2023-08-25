AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

The school culminated their weeklong celebration of Founder’s Day to commemorate founder of AKSIPS Ajit Karam Singh on the campus. The event began with the welcome speech and followed by a group song by the school choir. A colouring competition, English and Hindi rhyme recitation, GK quiz and Spell Bee were conducted for students of Playway to Class II. Students gave an amazing musical dance performance. Honouring and appreciating the achievers, medals were awarded to students for their exceptional performance. The chief guests were Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools Jasdeep Kalra, Jasmine Kalra, Director, AKSIPS-45 Smart School, and Associate Director (Admn), AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Siddhant Kalra. Branch Head Sekhon congratulated the students for their efforts.

